Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Wayne Shannon


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Wayne Shannon Obituary
Samuel Wayne Shannon

Pike Road - Samuel Wayne Shannon, 68, of Montgomery, born on February 16, 1951 in Birmingham, went to be with his Lord on January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Catheren Shannon. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leslie Bell Shannon; his daughter Amy Shannon Cook (Matthew); his father John Roy Shannon; his three brothers, Harold Shannon (Gloria), Ralph Shannon (Janet), and Roy Shannon (Mary); as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sam was a creative and intelligent spirit who pursued science and art with equal enthusiasm. He spent his career fulfilling his childhood dream of being a geologist, and his free time blacksmithing, stone carving, and wood carving. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, and taking naps with his dog Penny. He used his many gifts to bless others. He is greatly loved by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, AL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -