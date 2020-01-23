|
|
Samuel Wayne Shannon
Pike Road - Samuel Wayne Shannon, 68, of Montgomery, born on February 16, 1951 in Birmingham, went to be with his Lord on January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Catheren Shannon. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leslie Bell Shannon; his daughter Amy Shannon Cook (Matthew); his father John Roy Shannon; his three brothers, Harold Shannon (Gloria), Ralph Shannon (Janet), and Roy Shannon (Mary); as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sam was a creative and intelligent spirit who pursued science and art with equal enthusiasm. He spent his career fulfilling his childhood dream of being a geologist, and his free time blacksmithing, stone carving, and wood carving. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, and taking naps with his dog Penny. He used his many gifts to bless others. He is greatly loved by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, AL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020