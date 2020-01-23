|
|
Sandra L. Nielsen
On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Sandra L. Nielsen, affectionately known as Moogie to her family and loved ones, passed away at the age of 80. Family and friends will hold a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1595 Chapel Road, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. At her request her earthly remains were donated to Genesis for medical education and research. Jude 1:24
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020