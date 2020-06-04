Sandra Rudolph
Sandra Rudolph

Sandra Rudolph, 72, passed away on June 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Willing Cemetery in Mt. Willing, AL with Rev. Dr. Dale Braxton officiating. Bell Funeral Home-Hayneville, AL directing.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Willing Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
228 Tuskeena St
Hayneville, AL 36040
(334) 548-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
