Sara Alice BoydSnowdoun - Sara Alice Law Boyd, a resident of Snowdoun, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, David A. Boyd; her parents, MJ (Chief) and Besse Mae Moxley Law; her brothers, Parker and HM (Red) Law; and great grandson, David Grant Selvage. Survivors include her children, Patricia Boyd Killough (John), Carl Boyd (Faye), Terry Boyd (Tammy), and Connie Boyd Mainor (Skip); grandchildren, Stephanie Selvage (Jason), LeeAnn Williams (Brad), Josh Jones (Christy), Trey Mainor (Christine), Shelby Mason (Chad), Avery Poche (Brennon), and Eli Browning; great grandchildren, Daniel and Sarah Kate Selvage, Madison and Mason Williams, Chayman Wilkins and Scarlett Jones, Hank and Macie Mainor, Trace, Davis, and Libby Mason, and Lindsey, Amelia, and Mary Elise Poche, as well as her sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. A private burial was held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Snowdoun. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mountain Hill Baptist Church in Bethlehem, Alabama. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Killough, Skip Mainor, Jason Selvage, Brad Williams, Josh Jones, and Jimmy Grant. The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice and a special thanks to her great niece/caregiver, Tina Cole Campbell for the excellent care they gave during Sara's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sara's church of over 70 years, Mountain Hill Baptist Church c/o Susan Helms 723 Surells Road Lapine, Alabama 36046, Bethlehem Cemetery, or Amedisys Hospice 8160 Decker Lane Montgomery, Alabama 36117.