Sara Ann Farrior Bridges
- - Bridges, Sara Ann Farrior, 86, returned to her heavenly home on February 22, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to family and belief in God supported her during her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to services.
Mrs. Bridges was blessed with a large loving family. She married her best friend, William M. "Bill" Bridges on April 4, 1949. Together they raised two sons with patience, discipline and humility. Sara was kind, thoughtful and a dedicated nurse who always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. She will be dearly missed by her family, who celebrate that she is at peace with her creator.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lovie Farrior, her husband, William M. "Bill" Bridges, son, William M. "Mitch" Bridges III, and her siblings. She is survived by her son, Robert M. "Mike" Bridges (Diana), daughter-in-law, Beverly Bridges, grandchildren, Robert M. "Mike" Bridges (Suphan), Jeffery M. Bridges (Christy), Michelle Bridges, Lesley Hogg, great-grandchildren, Kaye, Caden, and Alvia Bridges, Morgan and Madison Bridges, Lane Bridges and Jake Hogg, sister-in-law, Ann Sykes Adams, and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Bridges Jr., Jeff Bridges, Henry Maddox, Joe Royal, Robert Sykes, and Robert Sachar.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019