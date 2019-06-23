Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
305 South Perry St.
Montgomery, AL
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Stakely Sanctuary
Montgomery - Sara Cousins Sellers, 95, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2019.

Sara was originally from Wetumpka, AL but spent most of her life in Montgomery. As a young woman, she modeled for both A. Nachman and Wolf Brothers. She subsequently served on The State of Alabama's Pardon and Parole Board and ultimately became its Chair. Upon her retirement, Sara enjoyed international travel with her close friends. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Allen Sellers, Jr.; stepsons, William B. Sellers and W. Allen Sellers, III; and is survived by her son, Douglas C. Sellers (Leslie); grandchildren, Douglas C. Sellers, Jr. and William O. Sellers; stepdaughter, Carolyn Pate (Jim); grandchildren, Jeffrey Pate and Elizabeth Marien (Jamie); several nieces and nephews, and her close friend, Renita Foster.The family will receive friends Tuesday June 25th at First Baptist Church at 11:00 am. A celebration of Sara's long and well-lived life will follow at noon in Stakely Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Caring Center (First Baptist Church 305 South Perry St., Montgomery, AL 36104), Hope Heals (4279 Roswell Rd NE, Ste 208, #270, Atlanta, GA 30342), or Faith Radio (P. O. Box 210789, Montgomery, AL 36121).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 23 to June 25, 2019
