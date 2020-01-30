|
|
Sara Darden Praytor
Montgomery - Sara Darden Praytor, 89, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Nancy Darden of Anniston, Alabama; her husband, Dr. Hugh B. Praytor, Jr.; and her brother Ed Darden. She is survived by her daughter: Nancy Ward Belser (David), son William Gomaz Ward, III of Atlanta, Georgia, her granddaughter Sara Katherine Janecky (John), and her grandson David Eugene Belser, Jr. (Mary Elizabeth) and 3 great- grandchildren John Franklin Janecky, III, Elizabeth Hollis Janecky and David Eugene Belser, III.
The family would like to thank John Knox Nursing Home for the excellent care she received. A special thank you Diliah Stinson, Virginia Taylor, and Inez Torbert for all the love and care they showed Sara.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Duffey Chapel. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Reception Room. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020