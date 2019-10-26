Services
Dothan - Sara Patricia Richardson Beazley passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Dothan, Alabama, at the age of 87. A Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Leak Memory Chapel, Montgomery, with visitation one hour before the service. Graveside Committal Service will follow at Ariton Cemetery in Ariton, Alabama. Pat was born on April 19, 1932 in Ariton, the youngest of three children of Dalton Benjamin Richardson & Lucille McArthur Richardson. She graduated from Auburn University in 1954, where she earned a B.S. degree in Early Childhood Education. While teaching 2nd grade at Floyd Elementary in Montgomery, she met Curt Beazley, a pilot attending Squadron Officer's School at Maxwell Air Force Base. They were married in 1958 and began their adventure together as Curt was assigned to many locations in the US and abroad. Pat was a supportive and loving wife to Curt for 61 years. They delivered Meals on Wheels together weekly for over 28 years. Her home was always warm and welcoming and one of her greatest joys was being surrounded by her family and friends. Pat was known for her selflessness, her kindness and humor, and her amazing cornbread dressing & gravy. Pat was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Montgomery and the Martha Chandler SS class, where she served as secretary. She was a devoted and faithful follower of Christ. She was always interested in others and quick with an encouraging word or note. She will be greatly missed. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Curt; her parents; and her sister, Peggy Hartzog of Memphis, TN. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca B. Adams (Paul) of Dothan and Alison B. Webber (Mark) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Christopher Adams, Amy Adams, Justin Webber, Madison Webber; her brother, Ben Richardson (Martha Ann); brother-in-law, Lamar Hartzog (Dorothy), sister-in-law, Judy Harston; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Montgomery or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
