Sara Simpkins Crawford
Destin - Sara Simpkins Crawford, 84, passed away on March 23, 2019, in Destin Florida with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Crawford in 2014.
She was born to the late Beatrice and Lewis Simpkins on June 29, 1934 in Eufaula, Alabama. Sara graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1952 and attended Huntingdon College. She married the late Robert "Bob" Crawford in 1954 and as a military wife, she traveled extensively before returning to live in Alabama in 1969.
Sara's career was centered around her love for children. She was the director at the AFB childcare center in Bermuda and was a center director in Montgomery for Kinder Care for over 20 years. Sara was a kind caring person with a great love for family and friends. She was an angel here on earth.
Sara is survived by two children, Saralyn Mitchell (John) of Huntsville and Jan Groenke of Ft. Walton Beach; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 10:00am-11:00am, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Harbor at Lake Martin, 1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, Al. 35010, or by visiting www.childrensharbor.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2019