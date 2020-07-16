Sarah Ann Collier



Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at her home in Montgomery, AL. Sarah was born to Rogers Benton Collier, Sr., and Mary Ruth Martin Collier on April 21,1936 in Dothan, AL. She graduated from Dothan High School in 1954 and then attended Auburn University. Sarah's career started at the Pentagon in Washington,DC. Then upon returning to Alabama she worked at Fort Rucker then Maxwell AFB where she retired in 1993. Sarah went on to work for the State of Alabama from 1994 until retiring in 2004.



Sarah loved traveling all over the world and experiencing different cultures and meeting new people. After retirement she had a passion for painting and became a very talented artist. She was also an avid reader and spent a lot of her extra time reading. Sarah looked forward to her weekly Thursday morning breakfasts at Chappy's with her dear friends Carolyn and Don. She also loved her Sunday night dinners with the Castors. Sarah was a faithful member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist of Montgomery, AL.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Rogers Benton Collier, Sr., and Mary Ruth Martin Collier Vinson; sisters, Mary Lynn Collier (Sarah's twin who died at birth) and Eleanor Ruth Collier Grantham; brothers, Rogers Benton Collier, Jr., and James Lamar Collier. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store