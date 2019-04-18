Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Sarah Bolton
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery - Sarah Cain Bolton, 89, passed away April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Bolton; great granddaughter, Lydia Grace Mills; parents John and Jessie Cain; brothers, Clinton Cain and Robert Cain and special In laws, Dean Cain, Nell Cain and Lewis Linville. Mrs. Bolton is survived by her daughter, Pamela Mills (Ricky); grandsons, Jonathon Mills (Whitnee), Christopher Mills (Sandy); great grandsons, Micah Mills, Joshua Mills, Henry Dean Mills; great granddaughter, Anna Lee Mills; sister, Betty Linville; brothers, Harold Cain (Jo), Edward Cain, Hayes Cain (Nancy) and sister in law, Betty Mills. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services for Mrs. Bolton will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 AM at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2019
