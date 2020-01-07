Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Sarah Cook Richardson

Sarah Cook Richardson Obituary
Sarah Cook Richardson

Montgomery - Sarah Cook Richardson, a longtime resident of Montgomery, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born in 1928, to Joseph Eli Cook and Ada Priscilla Harris Cook in Autauga County, AL. She graduated from Marbury High School and was for many years a retail credit manager for Belk-Hudson department stores. Mrs. Richardson was a faithful member of the Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel at noon. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mark Osgood officiating. She is survived by her sons, Thomas E. Richardson (Rosemary) of Decatur, AL, Robert C. Richardson of Montgomery, AL, Donald C. Richardson of Plano, TX; her grandsons, Joseph Thomas Richardson (Kelly) of Hartselle, AL, John Milton Richardson (Molly) of Roswell, GA; her great grandchildren, Margaret Ford Richardson and Milton Brooks Richardson, both of Roswell, GA; as well as many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert Pierson Richardson; her parents; and her siblings, Chester Cook, Hester Taylor, Lee Cook, Leonard Cook, Mallory Cook, Ray Cook, Katheryn Farmer, Evan Cook, Louise Pickens, George Cook, Doris McAlpin, Ora Parker, and Taylor Cook.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
