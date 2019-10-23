|
Sarah Hutchinson
Montgomery - HUTCHINSON, Sarah, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away October 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1032 Stephens Street, 3608, with Elder Thomas C. Stokes, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at Madison Cemetery - Hunter Station, Birmingham Hwy, with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Hutchinson will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019