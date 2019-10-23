Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Hutchinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Hutchinson Obituary
Sarah Hutchinson

Montgomery - HUTCHINSON, Sarah, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away October 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1032 Stephens Street, 3608, with Elder Thomas C. Stokes, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at Madison Cemetery - Hunter Station, Birmingham Hwy, with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Hutchinson will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now