Sarah Jane White Motley
Calera - Mrs. Sarah Jane White Motley age 84 a resident of Calera, AL passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Davis Funeral Home, LLC at a later date.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.