Sarah Jiles Obituary
Sarah Jiles

Montgomery - JILES, Sarah, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away October 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 2510 Westgate Street, 36108, with Pastor Willie M.Graham officiating. Interment will be held at David Gordon Cemetery with the Staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Jiles will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
