1/1
Sarah Manning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Manning

Montgomery - Sarah Navada Matthews Manning was born on February 26, 1936 in Bascom (Jackson County), Florida. She is survived by three children, Matthew Jonathan Manning of Columbus, Georgia, Phillip Mark Manning (Whitney) of Big Canoe, Georgia, and Mary Ellen Manning of Montgomery, Alabama; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sarah, a longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2020 after an extended illness and was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, Albert Wilson Manning; five brothers and three sisters. Sarah retired from the State after 20 years of service as the personal secretary for several senators. She particularly loved gardening, cooking, playing games and going on vacation. She was the buttress to her family, and we look forward to welcoming her back when we enter into the New System of Things. A private family service was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery. Please logon to DignityMemorial.com if you wish to leave any comments or memories of Sarah.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
3342150180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alabama Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved