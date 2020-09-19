Sarah Manning
Montgomery - Sarah Navada Matthews Manning was born on February 26, 1936 in Bascom (Jackson County), Florida. She is survived by three children, Matthew Jonathan Manning of Columbus, Georgia, Phillip Mark Manning (Whitney) of Big Canoe, Georgia, and Mary Ellen Manning of Montgomery, Alabama; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sarah, a longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2020 after an extended illness and was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, Albert Wilson Manning; five brothers and three sisters. Sarah retired from the State after 20 years of service as the personal secretary for several senators. She particularly loved gardening, cooking, playing games and going on vacation. She was the buttress to her family, and we look forward to welcoming her back when we enter into the New System of Things. A private family service was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery. Please logon to DignityMemorial.com
