|
|
Sarah Neal Draut Herbert
Brandon, MS - Sarah Neal Draut Herbert went to be with God Sunday, March 10, 2019. She departed in peace and dignity at her home in Brandon, MS, with family by her side. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 6, at 2:00pm at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 2911 Woodley Road, Montgomery.
Sarah was born November 7, 1923, in Thomson, Georgia, to Richard Southard Neal and Emmie Morris Neal. She grew up in Hope Hull and Montgomery,AL, graduating from Huntington College (BA) in 1945.
In 1950, she married Woodson Everett Draut of Louisville, KY. They resided first in upstate New York, then in Montgomery. Sarah undertook her roles of wife and mother with joyful enthusiasm, and the home was full of music and learning. She was a member of the Montgomery Choral Society, and shared her lovely soprano voice with St. John's Episcopal Church choir for over twenty years. Later she was overjoyed to hear her granddaughter and daughter performing together with the Atlanta Symphony.
After Woody died in 1965, Sarah taught special education at Pineview Manor and earned her MA from AUM. "Miss Sarah" mentored many precious students, helping some to live independently, go to college, and establish careers. She later taught special needs aquatics.
In 1984, Sarah married Jule Rembert Herbert. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and growing organic vegetables. An early advocate of sustainability and natural health, Sarah owned a Shaklee nutrition shop.
After Jule's death, Sarah lived with her cousin Irene Morris in Blowing Rock and Hilton Head Island before returning to Montgomery. Always a free spirit, she traveled all over the world; even soaring, at age 81, in a glider plane. After she got in the car that day, she asked, "Am I going hang gliding?"
"Be brave. Trust God." was Sarah's advice. The advice she gave by her example was to help those in need. She served Meals on Wheels, took voters to the polls, and drove workers during the Montgomery bus boycott. A member of the episcopal order of Daughters of the King, and a board member of the Montgomery Association of Retarded Citizens, she gave freely to many organizations, including Special Olympics, Alabama Public TV, Southern Poverty Law Center, and her much-loved Church of the Holy Comforter. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor would be appreciated.
She is preceded in death by her brother and sister, Robert Neal (Beulah) and Lois Baxter (John). She is survived by children Sarah "Kaki" Draut (Charles Berner), Richard Draut (Sarah) and "Mimi" Linehan (Wayne), stepchildren Elizabeth Herbert and Jule Herbert, Jr. (Lynne), nieces, Sonya Murphree (Ed), Jeannine Pryor (Calvin), and Emilyn Gipson (Philip), nephew John Baxter (Linda), and many more treasured relatives and dear friends. Granddaughter Avery Draut carries forward Sarah's musical gifts.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 4, 2019