Sarah Shelkofsky

Montgomery - Mrs. Sarah Nell Kennedy Shelkofsky, a lifelong resident of Montgomery passed away on Thursday, June 18, at the age of 92. She was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School and married her childhood sweetheart, Charles Shelkofsky. Sarah worked for many years with Doctors Luther Hill, Al Jackson and John Hendrix where she made many friends. Sarah's sweet smile, sense of humor and gentleness endeared her to many. She was a long time member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and was very active with the Young at Heart fellowship.



She was married to her husband, Charles, for over 65 years prior to his death in 2011. Sarah was the daughter of Mattie Julia and Aubrey Kennedy. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Martha K. Adams, and brother Aubrey Kennedy Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Julia S. Hardigree (Cam) granddaughter, Erin H. Lockhart (Damon) and great grandsons, Coleman and Graham. Also her grandson, Timothy Hardigree, and great grandson, Jon Camon Hardigree.



Sarah held her family and friends close to her heart. Her cherished kindness and love will be a lasting memory. May God bless you sweet lady. There will be a graveside service at Alabama Heritage Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24 at 11AM.









