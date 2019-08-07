Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
1922 - 2019
Montgomery - Wallace E. Seymour (Wally), age 97, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama and long-time member of Frazer UMC, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral services will be Friday, August 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m.

Born in Dothan, Alabama in 1922, he grew up in Dothan and there married the enduring love of his life, Carolyn (Pat) McMoy. They were married for 67 years. Wallace served in World War II US Army European campaigns. He worked for Western Union 30 years and was an accomplished musician, photographer, small plane pilot, radio communicator, and real estate broker. Close to his heart, he helped build over 29 churches on volunteer construction missions.

Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Pat, brother Terry Seymour, sister Winifred Mitchell.

He is survived by his beloved children, son Jeffrey Seymour, daughters Janet Seymour, Patricia LaVie and special son-in-law Jon LaVie. He also leaves behind his sister Betty Perdue, sisters-in-law Lynn Seymour, Mary Clower, brother-in-law Warren Mitchell; his grandchildren Annemarie Hodges and Michael (Hope) LaVie; six great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019
