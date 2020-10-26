1/
Shelby Cullars
Tallassee - Mr. Shelby Cullars, 83, of Tallassee, passed away October 23, 2020. He was born May 8, 1937. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem East Baptist Church with Rev. Faron Golden and Rev. John Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Elam Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm until service time at the church. He is survived by his wife, Jim Alice Cullars; sons, Hal Cullars, Clayton (Cyndi) Smith and Clint Smith; grandchildren, Amber Cullars Mann, AJ Lindsay, Lyndsey (Corey) Canal, Joshua Smith, Madison Smith; five great-grandchildren and close close family friend, Nancy Boles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Pearl Keahey Cullars and daughter, Pamela Lindsay.

Shelby loved his family, church, life, horses and dogs. He enjoyed being a barber and playing dominoes. He had a horse, Blue, that won Grand Championship in Tennessee. He retired from the Army National Guard with over 26 years of service.

Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.








Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
