Shelby Jean Taylor
Taylor, Shelby Jean, 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Dave Burns officiating. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents, Fletcher Adams and Veralyn Adams. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Taylor; two sons, Mark Taylor (Michelle), David Taylor (Britt),; one daughter, Tracie Cole ; grandchildren, Britney Hagin (Rob), Brooke Earl (Brandon), Josh Taylor (Rebekah), Kaitlyn Wells (Jeremiah), Forrest Taylor, Kailee Taylor, Taylor Cole and Chelsea Cole; and thirteen great grandchildren; Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Prattville Memorial Chapel and Memory Gardens from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019