Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby Jean Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby Jean Taylor Obituary
Shelby Jean Taylor

Taylor, Shelby Jean, 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Dave Burns officiating. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents, Fletcher Adams and Veralyn Adams. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Taylor; two sons, Mark Taylor (Michelle), David Taylor (Britt),; one daughter, Tracie Cole ; grandchildren, Britney Hagin (Rob), Brooke Earl (Brandon), Josh Taylor (Rebekah), Kaitlyn Wells (Jeremiah), Forrest Taylor, Kailee Taylor, Taylor Cole and Chelsea Cole; and thirteen great grandchildren; Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Prattville Memorial Chapel and Memory Gardens from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -