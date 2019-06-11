|
Shelby Kathleen Beams
Montgomery - Loving wife and mother Shelby Kathleen Beams, age 44, passed away on May 31, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, after succumbing to a lengthy illness. She attended Sidney Lanier High School and Auburn University at Montgomery, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. Shelby met and married Jeff Beams in 2001. She worked for the Social Security Administration for several years before leaving to become a full-time housewife and mother. God answered her prayers for a child in 2003 when she and Jeff were able to adopt their daughter Sydney.
Shelby had many loves in her life: butterflies, children, the color blue, her dogs, and pretty much any food that contained cheese. She loved to sit in bed on a Sunday afternoon and watch old movies from the 50s, one of her favorites being Arsenic and Old Lace. Shelby enjoyed traveling, but her favorite trips were to visit the beach or Disneyworld. Shelby always decorated her home for the holidays and loved to invite new neighbors over for cookies and hot cocoa. She had an extremely giving spirit and enjoyed helping people whenever she could.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Bettye Henson, as well as Fred and Wilhelmina Reynolds and by her nephew Garrett Henson. She is survived by her husband Jeff, her daughter Sydney, her parents, Charles and Sammie Henson, her brother Charles Henson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Gayle and Pat Beams, sister-in-law Tami Easley, her niece Logan, and her nephews Zachary, Triston, and Trevor.
A memorial service will be held at Saint James United Methodist Church, located at 9045 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, Alabama, at 1:30pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UAB School of Medicine or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 11 to June 12, 2019