Dr Sheldon Finkel
Montgomery - Dr Sheldon Joel Finkel, a longtime resident of Montgomery AL, passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, daughter Marion Risinger (Bill Risinger), and stepdaughter Tracey McLaughlin (Kirk McLaughlin), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dr Finkel was born on January 28, 1928 in New York City. He graduated from Columbia University and then joined the United States Air Force. He settled in Montgomery upon his discharge. He practiced dentistry locally for 55 years before retiring in 2013. He was loved by his family, friends, patients and employees.
A memorial service will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2 PM. A reception will held at the Finkel home following the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019