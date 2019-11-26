Services
Sheriff John "Big John" Williams Obituary
Sheriff John "Big John" Williams, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at the Garrett Coliseum, 1555 Federal Drive, Montgomery, AL 36107. Burial will follow in the McQueen Cemetery, Hayneville, AL. Body will lie in repose on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hayneville Middle School, 101 W Lafayette St, Hayneville, AL 36040 from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Bell Funeral Home-Hayneville, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
