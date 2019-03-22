|
|
Sherri Todd Hearn
Deatsville - Sherri Todd Hearn, affectionately called, Nana (60) of Deatsville, AL passed away peacefully at her home on March 20, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Alan Hearn. She is a devoted mother of 6 children Anthony Jennings (Allisa), Deidre Lainberger (Pete), William Jennings, Kyle Hearn (Tori), Justin Hearn (Christina), and Ashtin Smith (Chris). Sherri loved spending time with her family, gardening, and cooking. Sherri loved her home and she enjoyed decorating and making all things beautiful.
A graveside service will be held at Coosa River Cemetery in Deatsville, AL located at the intersection of Hwy 111 and Coosa River Road, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Kyle Futral officiating. Gassett Funeral Home will be directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019