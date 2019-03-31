|
Sherry Elaine Campbell
Deatsville - Sherry Elaine Campbell (Mimi), a resident of Deatsville, Alabama, departed this life on March 29, 2019.
Dearly loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend, Sherry will be remembered for her fierce love of family and friends and willingness to always care for others.
Sherry is preceded in death by her father Scott (Sandy) Farley, brother Cody Farley, and sister Robin Howell Wright. She is survived by her husband Mitch Campbell; children Melanie (Ryan) Stephenson, Zack (Sarah) Barker, Courtney (Scott) Crawford, and step-daughters Wendi Campbell-Floyd and Beth Campbell; mother, Hattie (Charlie) Richards; brother, Scott (Elaine) Farley; and twelve grandchildren.
Please join us to celebrate her life at Frist Presbyterian Church of Prattville on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at 2 PM followed by a memorial service at 3 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 31, 2019