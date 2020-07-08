Ms. Shirley Ann Williams Johnson a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Eastwood Cemetery. Shirley Ann leaves to mourn her passing, a daughter Paula Rene (Phillip) Lyman, Montgomery, AL; and a son, Darryl Edwin Johnson, Houston, Texas; grandsons, Justin (Hannah) Johnson, Indianapolis, IN; Brandon Anthony Lyman and Matthew Phillip Lyman, Montgomery, AL; great grandsons, Cruz David Johnson, Atlas Fenwick Johnson and Duke Paul Johnson, Indianapolis, IN; a loving sister, Ms. Margaret Dickinson, numerous caring nieces, nephews and many other relatives and devoted friends. Shirley Ann Williams Johnson, the eighth child of the late Robert and Carrie Williams, was born on December 24, 1935 in Union Springs, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul Edwin Johnson; sisters, Anna Frances Williams, Amanda Williams Clayton, Nettie Williams Coleman, Mary Elizabeth Johnston and brothers, John Robert Williams and Norman Williams Sr. Shirley Ann confessed her faith at an early age at First Baptist Church, Union Springs, Alabama. From 1980 to 1985 and 1988 to 1993, Paul served as pastor of First Congregational Christian Church, UCC in Montgomery, Alabama and Shirley served as first lady. In 1996. Paul and Shirley joined Frazer United Methodist Church, where she remained until her death. Shirley Ann met and married the love of her life, Paul Edwin Johnson in 1957. They remained devoted to each other for 56 years until his passing. They were blessed with two children, Paula Rene and Darryl Edwin. Shirley received her bachelor's degree in Social Work from Talladega College and her master's degree in Education from Auburn University, Montgomery. She was a licensed social worker working with mentally challenged children in Hartford, Connecticut and Director of Social Services at Lister Hill Health Center (currently Health Services Inc.) in Montgomery, Alabama for 28 years until her retirement. Shirley and Paul as members of Frazer United Methodist were committed to serving in various areas of the church from Sunday school lay leaders, meals on wheels, food pantry and clothes closet volunteers. Community stewardship efforts included Montgomery United Way board and Golden Eagle recipient from Montgomery Area Council of Aging (MACOA).