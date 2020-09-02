1/
Shirley May Byars Cooke
Cooke, Shirley May Byars, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Shirley lived a life of service to others. A graveside celebration will be held at Prattville Memory Gardens on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Scott Heath officiating and Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Cooke was preceded in death by her parents, Charles I. and May Bell Byars; husband, Jerry Cooke; two brothers, Charles I. Byars, Jr. and Paul L. Byars. She survived by her one daughter, Kathy Cooke Welch (Edward V. Welch, Jr.); two grandchildren, Edward V. "Trace" Welch, III (Lindsey) and Kelsey Welch Church (Kyle); two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Byars Church and Emmeline Kyle Church; one sister, Joan Reeves (Royce); two sisters-in-law, Linda Byars and Charlene Byars; extended family and friends. Special thanks to loving caregivers at John Knox Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prattville Memory Gardens
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
