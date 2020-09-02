Shirley May Byars Cooke
Cooke, Shirley May Byars, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Shirley lived a life of service to others. A graveside celebration will be held at Prattville Memory Gardens on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Scott Heath officiating and Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Cooke was preceded in death by her parents, Charles I. and May Bell Byars; husband, Jerry Cooke; two brothers, Charles I. Byars, Jr. and Paul L. Byars. She survived by her one daughter, Kathy Cooke Welch (Edward V. Welch, Jr.); two grandchildren, Edward V. "Trace" Welch, III (Lindsey) and Kelsey Welch Church (Kyle); two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Byars Church and Emmeline Kyle Church; one sister, Joan Reeves (Royce); two sisters-in-law, Linda Byars and Charlene Byars; extended family and friends. Special thanks to loving caregivers at John Knox Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Alzheimer's Association
