Shirley Patterson Sahlie

Shirley Patterson Sahlie Obituary
Shirley Patterson Sahlie

Montgomery - Shirley Patterson Sahlie, 88, a resident of Montgomery, AL, died at home on Sunday September 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka at 1:00pm, followed by funeral services at 2:00pm. Interment will follow the service in Pine View Memorial Gardens in Wetumpka. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, William Finley Sahlie, in 1996; her parents Wilhelmina Miller Patterson and Willie Lee Patterson, and her sister Sally Patterson. Survivors include four children: Virginia Sahlie Virden (John) of Montgomery, AL, Elizabeth Sahlie Scott (James) of Birmingham, AL, Malcolm Clark Sahlie (Cindy) of Montgomery, AL, and Anne Sahlie Marcato of Fairhope, AL; three siblings: Malcolm Leslie Patterson, Linda Patterson Eyer, and Susan Patterson Hood; ten grandchildren: Virginia Miller Virden, Margaret Hart Virden, Matthew Finley Virden, Elizabeth Gesner Scott, Clara Patterson Scott, William Clark Sahlie, Lee Ayers Sahlie, Samuel Costanzo Marcato, Jacob Finley Marcato, and Sara Sahlie Marcato; and her loyal canine companion of the last 11 years, Max. Mrs. Sahlie was born and raised in Pensacola, FL and from an early age spent her summers at Grayton Beach, where her grandparents resided. She developed a passionate love for the area which remained with her until her death. She advocated for preservation of the beach and was a founding member of the Grayton Beach Neighborhood Association. She and Bill lived in Wetumpka, AL for over 30 years, and raised their four children there. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Wetumpka, where she founded the Child Development Center and served as its first director. She was a dog lover, and she and Bill were ardent supporters of the Humane Society of Elmore County. She served as a board member of the Elmore County Community Foundation. She was an avid reader throughout her life and was a frequent visitor to the Wetumpka Public Library. She was a devoted wife and mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of Elmore County (255 Central Plank Rd., Wetumpka, AL 36092; www.elmorehumane.org), Baptist Hospice (300 Interstate Park Rd., Montgomery, AL 36109; www.baptistfirst.org/services/hospice) or the . Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
