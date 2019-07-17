Services
Montgomery - Sid Fred Williams, Jr. 88, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Prattville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. He was born on June 24, 1931 in Fawn River, Michigan; he was son of Sid F. and Reta I. Williams. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer on April 15, 1968. While he was serving his country, Sid was united in marriage to Giuseppina Marciano in 1953 till her departure in January of 2017. Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter, Irene Marie Tyner; grandson, David H. (Amy) Tyner; two great-granddaughters, Allie and Tenley; one great-grandson, David "Wells"; one brother, Sidmond C. (Barbara) Williams; one sister, Sharon G. Williams; special niece, Veronica L. Williams; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Friday one hour prior to service. All of us who loved him find comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain and has now moved on to God in heaven.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 17, 2019
