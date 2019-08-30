|
Sidney Smith
Montgomery - Mr. Sidney Smith, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00PM from Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, Rev Harold Lawson, Pastor, and Minister Robert Cheeseboro, Officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Mr. Smith will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019