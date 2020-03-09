|
Signe Nelson
Montgomery - Nelson, Signe Jenneda Dahl, 99, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Messiah Lutheran Church, 6670 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL, with services beginning at 11:00AM. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery with military honors. Mrs. Nelson was born on May 6, 1920 in Bucyrus, North Dakota to Ivar Christian Dahl and Kristine Glommen Dahl. She was a Registered Nurse during World War II at Ft. Benning, where she met her husband, Frank Nelson. She retired from the Army as a Captain. Mrs. Nelson was a charter member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and had many hobbies. She was a Brownie/Girl Scout leader, worked with the Red Cross blood drives, a team member of YMCA volleyball, and retired from Jackson Hospital as an RN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivar and Kristine Dahl; husband, Frank Nelson; and brother, Arnold Dahl. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Nelson Collier (Kenneth); son, David Franklin Nelson (Kim); grandchildren, Eddie Collier (Andrea), Tommy Collier, David M. Nelson (Candace), Kristine Nelson Peralta (Leo), Mandy Jones Graham (Chance), Christy Jones Calhoun (Christian); 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020