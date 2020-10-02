SMSgt John Alan WesselSMSgt John Alan Wessel, 70, formerly of Chestertown, MD and resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on September 30, 2020. Mr. Wessel retired after 26 years of service with the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deborah Wessel; daughter, Kimberly Downing (Britt); son, David Wessel (Michele); grandchildren, Emily, Rylee, Jonathan and Dalton; brothers, James Wessel (Dee) and Edwin Wessel (Patty); and Marsha Bramble. A memorial service will be held at a later date.