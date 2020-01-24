|
|
Orlando - Mississippi game officials are seeing
a disturbing increase in the number of
deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease, but Alabama officials say
don't push the panic button.
The deadly brain disease has been
found in or is suspected in 40 Mississippi deer, and the state is asking hunters to continue providing samples
through the deer season, according to
the Associated Press.
"Deer harvest begins to tail off this
time of the season. I hope we will get
several hundred more before the season is over, if not a thousand or so,"
Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for
the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries
and Parks, said.
The increase in deer testing positive
is expected, in both Mississippi and
Tennessee, said Chuck Sykes, director
of the Wildlife of Freshwater Fisheries
Division of the Alabama Department of
Conservation and Natural Resources.
"What would really be a red flag for
us is if we see deer testing positive
jump four or five counties," Sykes said.
"We haven't seen that."
Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is
a highly infectious disease spread by
malformed proteins called prions, like
those that cause mad cow disease and
the related human infection called
Creutzfelt-Jacob disease.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 24 to Feb. 22, 2020