Orlando - Mississippi game officials are seeing

a disturbing increase in the number of

deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease, but Alabama officials say

don't push the panic button.

The deadly brain disease has been

found in or is suspected in 40 Mississippi deer, and the state is asking hunters to continue providing samples

through the deer season, according to

the Associated Press.

"Deer harvest begins to tail off this

time of the season. I hope we will get

several hundred more before the season is over, if not a thousand or so,"

Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for

the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries

and Parks, said.

The increase in deer testing positive

is expected, in both Mississippi and

Tennessee, said Chuck Sykes, director

of the Wildlife of Freshwater Fisheries

Division of the Alabama Department of

Conservation and Natural Resources.

"What would really be a red flag for

us is if we see deer testing positive

jump four or five counties," Sykes said.

"We haven't seen that."

Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is

a highly infectious disease spread by

malformed proteins called prions, like

those that cause mad cow disease and

the related human infection called

Creutzfelt-Jacob disease.
- ADVERTISEMENT -