Sonny Chavis
Sonny Chavis

Mr. Sonny Chavis, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00AM in Rose Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Chavis is survived by his wife, JoAnn Chavis; children, Timothy Chavis, Tarell Chavis (Doug Erwin), Thomas "Tommy" Chavis (Tony Hickman), Leigh Ann Fisher (Curtis), David "Dooby" Hyde (Jennifer), Tina Grant (Brian "Bubba") and Michelle Price; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy C. Ballard, two half sisters and two half brothers and many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Allene Chavis; one great grandchild; sister, Betty Meadows and one half sister. Sonny loved hunting, fishing and had to eat everyday at 5:00. He enjoyed Tallassee football and he never missed a game. He was in the Army and was proud to serve his country. He retired from the Alabama Power Company and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tallassee, Alabama. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:30AM until service time at Rose Hill Cemetery.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
