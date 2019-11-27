|
Minister Sophia A. Kendrick
Atlanta, GA - Minister Sophia A. Kendrick a resident of Atlanta, GA formerly of Montgomery, AL departed this life on November 23, 2019.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM from Eastwood Cemetery, Pastor Robert Jackson, officiating. Family will receive friends and family members at 2:00 PM from the Archibald Senior Center, Phillips -Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019