Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Minister Sophia A. Kendrick

Atlanta, GA - Minister Sophia A. Kendrick a resident of Atlanta, GA formerly of Montgomery, AL departed this life on November 23, 2019.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM from Eastwood Cemetery, Pastor Robert Jackson, officiating. Family will receive friends and family members at 2:00 PM from the Archibald Senior Center, Phillips -Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
