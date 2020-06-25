Stacey Leeann Albright
Prattville - Stacey Leeann Albright, 36, passed away June 20, 2020 at her residence in Prattville, Alabama.
She was born January 31, 1984 in Alpena, Michigan, and was the daughter to the late Kenneth Albright and Laura Baker.
She was a Teachers Aide.
Surviving are her Mother, Laura (William) Baker; Daughter, Sierra Ann Smith; Son, Timothy Craig Smith, III; Brother, Richard Anthony Albright; Step-Brother, William Jack Shepherd; Grandmother, Norma Lee Simonye; The Father of her Children, Timothy Craig Smith, II.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Kenneth Albright; Grandfather, Richard Gene Simonye.
Family request NO FLOWERS, please make donations to the funeral expenses at Martin Funeral Home, Clanton, Alabama.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Prattville - Stacey Leeann Albright, 36, passed away June 20, 2020 at her residence in Prattville, Alabama.
She was born January 31, 1984 in Alpena, Michigan, and was the daughter to the late Kenneth Albright and Laura Baker.
She was a Teachers Aide.
Surviving are her Mother, Laura (William) Baker; Daughter, Sierra Ann Smith; Son, Timothy Craig Smith, III; Brother, Richard Anthony Albright; Step-Brother, William Jack Shepherd; Grandmother, Norma Lee Simonye; The Father of her Children, Timothy Craig Smith, II.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Kenneth Albright; Grandfather, Richard Gene Simonye.
Family request NO FLOWERS, please make donations to the funeral expenses at Martin Funeral Home, Clanton, Alabama.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.