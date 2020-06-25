Stacey Leeann Albright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacey Leeann Albright

Prattville - Stacey Leeann Albright, 36, passed away June 20, 2020 at her residence in Prattville, Alabama.

She was born January 31, 1984 in Alpena, Michigan, and was the daughter to the late Kenneth Albright and Laura Baker.

She was a Teachers Aide.

Surviving are her Mother, Laura (William) Baker; Daughter, Sierra Ann Smith; Son, Timothy Craig Smith, III; Brother, Richard Anthony Albright; Step-Brother, William Jack Shepherd; Grandmother, Norma Lee Simonye; The Father of her Children, Timothy Craig Smith, II.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Kenneth Albright; Grandfather, Richard Gene Simonye.

Family request NO FLOWERS, please make donations to the funeral expenses at Martin Funeral Home, Clanton, Alabama.

Martin Funeral Home directing.

You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
1300 4TH AVENUE N
Clanton, AL 35046
(205) 755-3550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved