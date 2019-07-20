Stanley Blair Head



Montgomery - Mr. Stanley Blair Head affectionately known as "Coach Head" age 54 a resident of Montgomery, AL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with interment to follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens. Coach Head was preceded in death by his grandparents Jack & Lucille Head and Vester & Maudie Weldon. Coach Head was known for many years as a wonderful coach in the Millbrook Junior Mustang Football League, the baseball league and was on the Board of Directors of these organizations. He had a infectious laugh and smile and great zest for life. He loved greeting his beloved players with a kind word and encouragement. He will forever be loved and remembered by all. He leaves to cherish his memories to a loving son Philip Benton Head of Montgomery, AL, loving parents Philip & Patsy Head of Montgomery, AL, loving brothers Steven Blaine Head (Gwen) of Millbrook, AL, Scott Brandon Head of Montgomery, AL, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Those ask to serve as pallbearers will be Steven Garret Head, Parker Jackson Head, Richie Harris, Kevin Lanier, Stanley Head and Tony Millerakis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alabama, 515 North Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing. Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 20, 2019