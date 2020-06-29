Stella Lenore MercerMontgomery - Mercer, Stella Lenore (LaValley), passed away peacefully at the age of 82, at her home on June 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00PM - 1:45PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Graveside services will be at 2:00PM at St. Margaret's-Oakwood Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with Fr. Phillip McKenna officiating. Mrs. Mercer was born and raised in Ellenburg, NY to the late Fred and Mable LaValley on August 24, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Mercer; daughter, Debbie; and sister, Martha Trombley. Mrs. Mercer is survived by two children, Judy Mercer and Karen Cook (Lee); four grandchildren, Deborah Johnston, Wesley Cook (Taylor), Amanda Potter (Steven), and Marisa Cook; two great grandchildren, Hunter and MaKenzie; sister, Geraldine Ramos; and brother, Floyd LaValley. After spending her early life living on a farm in northern New York, Stella met and married the love of her life, Jerry. They traveled and lived in several places due to the military. Stella adored raising her three children along with taking much pride in her work in the medical field. They retired in 1995 and moved to Florida until her husband's passing in 1997, at which time she relocated to Montgomery. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and volunteered in several ministries. She was a lifelong league bowler until the age of 81. She also enjoyed her weekly dominos and card games with family and friends, and she better not catch you cheating! Stella loved her family deeply and we are thankful for her endless sacrifices and prayers. Her life has been the best example of selfless love and devotion. We will miss her deeply, for she was one of the most wonderful people in the world! Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Cook, Wesley Cook, Dan Ramos, Roshan Hira, Martha Garcia, and Tina Ramos. Honorary pallbearer will be Hunter Potter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Holy Spirit Catholic Church in memory of Stella Mercer.