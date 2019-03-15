Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
Prattville - Stephanie Ryan Phillips, 46, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Drew Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Stephanie is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, John Adam Phillips; daughter, Sara MaKinley Phillips; parents, Michael, Sr. and Diane Roberts; sister, Rebecca Roberts; brother, Mike Roberts, Jr.; extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
