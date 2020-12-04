Stephen "Steve" Cecil Walkley
Stephen "Steve" Cecil Walkley, 74, a resident of Orange Beach, AL and formerly of Montgomery, AL, passed away on November 28, 2020, at UAB Hospital after a brief but hard-fought battle with COVID-19.
Steve was born on September 10, 1946, in Birmingham, AL to Edwin Cecil Walkley and Ruth Marjorie Kelley Walkley and raised in Pell City, AL. He graduated from Jacksonville State University, the University of Alabama, and Jones School of Law. He was a member of the Alabama State Bar for almost 40 years. Steve proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he earned the rank of Colonel.
Steve retired in 2019 after working as a State of Alabama employee for more than 35 years. He served as the Division Director of the Workforce Development Division of the Department of Commerce and as a member of the Retirement Systems of Alabama ERS Board of Control. He was also involved in numerous other professional and community organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his adoring family including wife, Karen Walkley of Orange Beach, AL; daughters, Stephanie (Andy) Deupree of Germantown, TN and Jessica (Justin) Owens of Montgomery, AL; stepdaughters, Missy (Greg) Ziegler of Lebanon, OH and Shawna Whitsett of Mobile, AL; and grandchildren, Hailey Covington, Joseph Deupree, Phillip Deupree, Peter Deupree, Anna Ruth Deupree, Logan Scott, and Gia Scott.
Anyone that knew Steve knew the incredible love he had for his family. He cherished his devoted wife and all of his beloved children and grandchildren. He knew how to love, listen, and support each of them. They will miss his long chats, witty banter, and spirited debates. Although he has passed on from this life, his love remains with each of them. Always.
In an effort to keep everyone safe with the recent surge of COVID-19, there will be a private family funeral in Steve's hometown of Pell City, AL. A public celebration of life service will be held in Montgomery, AL at a later date once larger groups can safely assemble. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Christian Service Center of Gulf Shores (cscgs.com
).
Kilgroe Funeral Home -Pell City directing