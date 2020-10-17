Stephen Chiabotti



On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Stephen Chiabotti, beloved husband and father of two children, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at age 69 in Montgomery, Alabama.



Steve was born on November 5, 1950 in Soudan, Minnesota to Paul and Mary (Gornick) Chiabotti. He was raised in the nearby Iron Range town of Hibbing, where he graduated Valedictorian of his large high school class. He was a Distinguished Graduate of the United States Air Force Academy Class of 1972, where he majored in Physics, and later earned a Doctorate in History from Duke University. On May 15, 1976 he married Nila Pearson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. They raised two children, daughter Teal and son Matthew.



Steve's life was a commitment to others. He spent thirty years in the Air Force, rising to Colonel and Commandant of the Air Force's School of Advanced Air and Space Studies before retiring from active duty in 2002. He then dedicated another sixteen years to the school in various civilian faculty roles. In uniform and out, Steve's passion was teaching, first a generation of Air Force pilots to fly, then thousands of Air Force Academy cadets to think, and finally hundreds of the nation's finest officers to be strategists. He enjoyed music, cooking, and writing, and believed habit and routine were keys to accomplishment and contentment. He was generous of his time, shared freely his many talents, and welcomed all to his dinner table for terrific food and rich conversation. He loved his family and was devoted to a wide orbit of friends. He will be forever recalled, and always missed.



Steve was preceded in death by his father, Paul. He is survived by his mother, Mary; wife, Nila; children, Teal and Matthew; grandson, Henry; sister, Rita; and numerous nephews and nieces. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family intends a Memorial and Interment at the Air Force Academy at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montgomery Area Food Bank.









