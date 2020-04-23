|
|
Stephen David Coffin
Stephen David Coffin departed this life on April 8, 2020, at the age of 59 years.
He was born on August 7, 1960 to the late James B. and Jane Coffin. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for thirteen years. He was known to his shipmates as "Bear".
Steve never knew a stranger and was always there for anyone who needed him. His magnetic personality could always brighten up a room with his jokes and his laughter. His enthusiasm for life was unlike any other. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved everyone and was loved by so many more.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Zack and Kim Coffin along with their three children; sisters, Ann Curry, Kathy Dureitz and Maureen Ross. He was preceded in death by his older three brothers, James M. Coffin, Patrick J. Coffin and Jeffery H. Coffin. He will be deeply missed by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Family and friends of Steve will be invited to share their memories of him at a celebration of his life that will be announced by his son at a later time.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020