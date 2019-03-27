|
Stephen Eugene Brantley
Montgomery - Stephen Eugene Brantley passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after an extended illness. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Brantley; his children, Mark LeCroy (Susan), Sonya Brantley, Stephen Brantley (Melissa); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; four brothers, James, Paul, Phillip, and Mark Brantley and their families; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. For an extended obituary, please see www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019