Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Miller


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steve Miller Obituary
Steve Miller

Montgomery - Miller, Steve Randolph, 69, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:00am - 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel, with funeral services beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Steve was born in Gadsden, AL on October 23, 1949 to Herman and Ellen Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Esther Miller; children, Rachel (Bryan Lipchitz) and Eli Miller; sister, Barb (Norman) Towbin; brother in law, Morris (Leslie) Capp; sister in law, Debbie; grandchildren, Hanan Eli Miller and Dean Albert Lipchitz and mother in law, Gaby Capp. Steve was a man who enjoyed the little things in life. It didn't take much to make him happy. Family, friends and his synagogue were his life. He went to Gadsden High School, where he was in the marching and concert bands. He was drum major his senior year and to this day is known as the best drum major GHS ever had. After high school graduation he went to the University of Alabama and was a member of ZBT fraternity. He left there to attend Athens State University, where he graduated. In Gadsden Steve was named the 1990 recipient of Temple Beth Israel's highest honor, the SHEMA award. In Montgomery, he was on the Board of Directors at Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem , a Sunday School principal, and was a member of the Civitan club. Steve was the go to person at the AIEA. He got things done. If the Rabbi asked, Steve made it happen. In his younger years in Gadsden, Steve was a Scout and went to Jamboree in Washington, D.C. and received the highest award. Steve served as President of the Temple in Gadsden. He loved to travel and made it a point to go a barbeque restaurant in every little town and every big city he was in. Pallbearers will be Bobby Miller, Dr. Norman Towbin, Hal Towbin, Andy Towbin, Brian Lipchitz, Barry Ehrlich, Joe Erdberg, Steve Orange, and Dr. Allen Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Morris Capp, Dr. Allen Stern, Jack London and Buddy Rousso. The family would like to give a special thanks to oncologist Dr. Hun Jun Lee and Dr. Nathan Fowler at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for the care they gave to Steve and wish to thank Dr. Robert Avery at the Montgomery Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem in memory of Steve Miller.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now