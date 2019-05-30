|
|
Steve Miller
Montgomery - Miller, Steve Randolph, 69, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:00am - 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel, with funeral services beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Steve was born in Gadsden, AL on October 23, 1949 to Herman and Ellen Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Esther Miller; children, Rachel (Bryan Lipchitz) and Eli Miller; sister, Barb (Norman) Towbin; brother in law, Morris (Leslie) Capp; sister in law, Debbie; grandchildren, Hanan Eli Miller and Dean Albert Lipchitz and mother in law, Gaby Capp. Steve was a man who enjoyed the little things in life. It didn't take much to make him happy. Family, friends and his synagogue were his life. He went to Gadsden High School, where he was in the marching and concert bands. He was drum major his senior year and to this day is known as the best drum major GHS ever had. After high school graduation he went to the University of Alabama and was a member of ZBT fraternity. He left there to attend Athens State University, where he graduated. In Gadsden Steve was named the 1990 recipient of Temple Beth Israel's highest honor, the SHEMA award. In Montgomery, he was on the Board of Directors at Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem , a Sunday School principal, and was a member of the Civitan club. Steve was the go to person at the AIEA. He got things done. If the Rabbi asked, Steve made it happen. In his younger years in Gadsden, Steve was a Scout and went to Jamboree in Washington, D.C. and received the highest award. Steve served as President of the Temple in Gadsden. He loved to travel and made it a point to go a barbeque restaurant in every little town and every big city he was in. Pallbearers will be Bobby Miller, Dr. Norman Towbin, Hal Towbin, Andy Towbin, Brian Lipchitz, Barry Ehrlich, Joe Erdberg, Steve Orange, and Dr. Allen Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Morris Capp, Dr. Allen Stern, Jack London and Buddy Rousso. The family would like to give a special thanks to oncologist Dr. Hun Jun Lee and Dr. Nathan Fowler at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for the care they gave to Steve and wish to thank Dr. Robert Avery at the Montgomery Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem in memory of Steve Miller.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 30, 2019