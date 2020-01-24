|
Steven Lee Honaker
Fitzpatrick - Steven Lee Honaker age 66, of Fitzpatrick died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. Steven was a loving husband, father and friend. He wanted the best for everyone he knew or met. A legend in the outdoors, Steven was an avid hunter and fisherman. He won the Big Bass World Championship on Table Rock Lake in Missouri in 1998. He completed his 4th Wild Turkey Grand Slam and was going for his 5th this year. He helped countless kids and adults experience the joys of hunting and fishing through the years.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home. The carriage of Green Hills Funeral Home will then take Steven to his gravesite for the committal service. Visitation will be held Monday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
His survivors include; wife of 31 years Tami Bragg Honaker of Fitzpatrick, son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Karen Honaker of Prattville, grandchildren, Caleb and Hollee Honaker and Katie and Ryan Callicott. his great-grandchildren, Haygen, Tatum, Baylor, Bo and Owen, his mother Carol June Honaker, brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Debbie Honaker of Virginia and Regina Honaker. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Lee Honaker.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Jerry Russell, Steve Gregory, Earl Smith, Hunter Smith, Brian Smith and Barry Smith.
The staff of Green Hills is honored to serve the Honaker family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020