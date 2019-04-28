|
Stuart Frazer Graydon Sr.
Montgomery - Stuart Frazer Graydon, Sr. of Montgomery,passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 24th, at Eastdale Estates. He was 89. Stuart was born on October 11, 1929 to Thomas Carter Graydon, Jr. and Alice Holifield Graydon. He had two sisters - Dorothy Jo Burford of Montgomery and Patsy Lynn Hill of Gulf Breeze, FL. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Glisson Graydon. He was the father of three children - Stuart F. Graydon, Jr. of Fernandina Beach, FL, Richard A. Graydon of Equality, AL and Angela Graydon Jones of Montgomery. He leaves ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Stuart, or Frazer as some knew him, had a very diverse career that spanned seven decades and included working as an engineer at a television station in Mobile and teaching Electronics at John Patterson Vocational School. In the mid 1960s he founded C&S Electronics and later Rebel Electronics in the 1970s. He also was involved in coal mining in Ft. Payne, AL and beach condominium development in Gulf Shores, AL. He loved business and overseas travel and preferably the two combined. He was especially fond of England and China. During one of his many trips to China, he unofficially adopted a grown son, Joseph Yau of Hong Kong. He will be missed by his family and friends.
There will be a memorial service on Monday April 29th at First United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 and the service following at 11:00.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 28, 2019