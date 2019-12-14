|
|
Stuart Tucker Owen
Montgomery - Stuart Tucker Owen entered the Kingdom of Heaven on 1 Dec 2019. Stuart was born on July 24, 1965 and he was 54 years old when he passed away. Stuart finally succumbed to his battle with diabetes. Stuart was born and raised in Montgomery. And was a longtime resident of Montgomery. During his life he lived in Virginia, Idaho and Georgia and returned to Montgomery. Stuart is survived by his son Phillip Owen, daughter, Amber Owen, grandson, Joseph K. Childers, mother, Jossie Owen, brother Bob Owen, sister Julie (Owen) Snyder, his Uncle Robert E. Brown and his dear friend Kristin Walden. Stuart will be remembered during a Memorial Service on 19 Dec 2019 at 10:00 A.M in the Aldersgate United Methodist Chapel located at 6610 Vaughn Road Montgomery Alabama 36116. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations are requested to be given to The American Diabetes Association in honorarium of his life. Stuart will be forever in our hearts and remembered for his humor, smile and friendship. He was genuinely a friend to nearly anyone he met and was always willing to help if he could. His love of his family, old school vehicles, outdoor sports including fishing, shooting and hunting were some of his favorite things to do. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. We hope you will meet him as well; one day on the other side. God speed Stubie. We Love you.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019