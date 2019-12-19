|
|
Sue Ash
Sue Ash, formerly of Troy and Montgomery, AL, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Birmingham, AL after sustaining serious injuries from a fall. Sue was born in Cedartown, GA April 25, 1953 and is predeceased by grandparents, Macon and Louise Ash of Troy and Louie and Sue West of Cedartown, GA and father, Charles Riley Ash of Troy. She is survived by her mother Polly West Ash of Troy; brother, Charles Jeffery Ash and sister-in-law, Sherri Ash of Birmingham, AL; nephews Fletcher Ash and Sam Ash also of Birmingham.
Sue loved children and worked for almost 40 years in child welfare, first serving in several county offices and, after obtaining a master's degree, serving as a supervisor in child welfare with the State Department of Human Resources in Montgomery, AL from where she retired in 2016. She attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery.
Services will be held in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3:30 PM with Reverend Michael Alsup and Reverend Rick Holbert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Children's Harbor, St. Jude's Hospital, the Shriners Hospital or another children's .
The staff of Green Hills is honored to serve the Ash family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019