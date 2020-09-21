1/
Sue Boulware Roberts
Clanton - Mrs. Sue Boulware Roberts, a resident of Clanton, Alabama, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 77. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Carrville Cemetery, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with Elder Steve Milner officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Roberts is survived by her children, Cindy Thomas (Paul) and Aaron Roberts, Jr. (Susan); five grandchildren, Nikki Jones (Lee), Halyn Thomas, Ashton Thomas, Lauren Roberts and Marilee Petty; three great grandchildren, Alyssa, Macie and Chase; brother, Thomas Boulware ( Jean); sister-in-law, Belinda Trammell and host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, who was the love of her life, Aaron Roberts, Sr. and her sister, Jean Milner. Mrs. Sue cherished her family and grandchildren. She was a long time employee of the City of Montgomery.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
255 Friendship Road
Tallassee, AL 36078
(334) 283-6801
